Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.72

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 17874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

