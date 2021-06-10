Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,360 shares in the company, valued at C$97,836,816.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

