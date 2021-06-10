Stellantis (STLA) and The Competition Financial Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.37 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.80

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

