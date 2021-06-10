Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.64

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 30629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.