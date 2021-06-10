State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $2.11 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $21,247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 162,187 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 636.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.