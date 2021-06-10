State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 622 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in News were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of News by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.75 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.