State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,799 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of SPX worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.