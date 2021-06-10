State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

