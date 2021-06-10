State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

