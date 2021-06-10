State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

