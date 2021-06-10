State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 80 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,520,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.