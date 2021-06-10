State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

