State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 510 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

