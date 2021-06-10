State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

