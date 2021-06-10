State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seaboard by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seaboard by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Seaboard by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,735.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $3,945.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

