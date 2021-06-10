StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Rating Increased to Buy at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DBS Vickers currently has $1.38 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

