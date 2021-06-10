Standard Family Office LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 219,102 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 136,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 244,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $59.13. 84,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.