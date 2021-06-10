Standard Family Office LLC Reduces Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. The Toro accounts for approximately 0.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,365. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

