Standard Family Office LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canon by 333,303.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CAJ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.