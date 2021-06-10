Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,121,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,596. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.