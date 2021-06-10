Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,691. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

