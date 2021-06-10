Standard Family Office LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,289. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,895,674. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

