Standard Family Office LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. 3,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

