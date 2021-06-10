Standard Family Office LLC Buys 370 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE:C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. 566,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,309,352. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

