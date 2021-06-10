Standard Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.23. 51,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,072. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

