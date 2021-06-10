SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

