Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $43.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $82.47.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

