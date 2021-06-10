Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $43.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $82.47.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
