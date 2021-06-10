Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

