Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,429.76

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $30,429.76 and approximately $10,022.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00463636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

