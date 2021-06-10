Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.63) per share, with a total value of £130.52 ($170.53).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.51) per share, with a total value of £136.28 ($178.05).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,227 ($42.16) on Thursday. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,638.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

