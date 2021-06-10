SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.32. 41,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

