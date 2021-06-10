SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $734.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

