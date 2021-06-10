Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $65.46 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

