Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.