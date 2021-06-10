Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $52,000 in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.93. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

