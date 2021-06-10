Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.