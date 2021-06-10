Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 596.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,482,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

