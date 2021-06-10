Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

