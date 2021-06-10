South State CORP. Sells 1,762 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $359.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

