South State CORP. Purchases 126 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

South State CORP. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

