South State CORP. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 2,659.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452,316 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 435,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,206. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

