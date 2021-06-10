South State CORP. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,420.46. The company had a trading volume of 63,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,301.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

