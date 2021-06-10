Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell Sells 75,385 Shares

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$57,066.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,691.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Gordon Fretwell sold 81,400 shares of Sokoman Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$39,886.00.

CVE SIC opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.18 million and a PE ratio of -30.91. Sokoman Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

