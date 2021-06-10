Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.78 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

