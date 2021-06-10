SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $196,402.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $196,402.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00026143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00197040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00201652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.01318595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,370.66 or 0.99450359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

