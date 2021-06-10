SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. 26,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

