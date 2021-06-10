SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 352,677 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 352,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,397,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 52,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.