SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of SM opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

