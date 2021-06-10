Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.53 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.83 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

