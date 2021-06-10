Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of LH traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.98. 13,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.